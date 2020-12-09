Iowa governor extends proclamation with mask and distancing requirements one week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended Iowa's disaster emergency proclamation to December 16 with some minimal changes.

The proclamation, which includes mask and distancing requirements, was set to expire Thursday at midnight.

Included in the changes are organized sports and recreational events for youth and adults may resume, but spectators are still limited to two per person.

With hospitalization rates decreasing, Reynolds said that hospitals now only need to restrict elective procedures by 25 percent rather than the previous 50 percent. She cites the decreasing hospitalization rates as a reason for this ease in restrictions.

Last call for in-person service at bars, restaurants and casinos will continue to be at 10 p.m.

The governor on Wednesday also continued to stress the need to have kids in school for in-person learning. She also discussed the state's vaccine distribution plans.

"Iowa will be participating in the long-term care pharmacy partnership, and that's a federal program that leverages national pharmacy chains to distribute and administer the vaccine in longterm care facilities statewide," Reynolds said.

She said that vaccination doses could begin for nursing home residents as early as December 28.