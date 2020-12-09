Johns Hopkins: Census records show founder owned slaves

Johns Hopkins University has announced that its founder owned slaves during the 19th century. The news comes as a revelation for the Baltimore-based school that had taken pride in the man purportedly being a staunch abolitionist. The school announced the new information Wednesday. It also comes as Hopkins researchers have been at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19. Officials say researchers uncovered the information in government census records as part of an initiative exploring the university’s history. The long-held narrative of an abolitionist Hopkins whose father had freed the family’s slaves in 1807 came into question over the past several months.