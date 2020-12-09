Kurdish leader blames Baghdad over wages as protests rage

BAGHDAD (AP) — The prime minister of Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region says the federal government in Baghdad has delayed crucial budget transfers needed to pay public workers. Violent protests over unpaid wages have left eight dead in recent days. Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday the Baghdad government owes them four months of budget allocations needed to pay public workers. Hundreds have been protesting in several towns in the province of Sulimaniyah in recent days against two main Kurdish political blocs over public salary payment delays and perceived corruption. Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights says a total of eight protesters have been killed.