Lesbian couple settles lawsuit with retirement community

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A married lesbian couple has settled a lawsuit with a St. Louis retirement community that refused to let them live there. Mary Walsh and Bev Nance sued the Friendship Village in Sunset Hills in July 2018. They alleged they were not permitted to move in because the community’s cohabitation policy defined marriage as being between a man and a woman. The terms of the settlement were not released. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a lawyer for Friendship Village declined to comment.