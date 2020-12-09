McDonough Co. man dies in single vehicle crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- A McDonough County man is dead following a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on US 136 between Adair, Illinois, and Table Grove, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police (ISP).

ISP reported the driver, David Parsano, 73, of Adair crossed the eastbound lane and ran off the roadway into a ditch before hitting a utility pole.

ISP stated that David died in the crash

The passenger, Donald Parsano, 70 of Vermont, Illinois, was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to ISP.