‘Multiple gunshot wounds’ killed Black man shot by deputy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says preliminary autopsy results show a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is the coroner overseeing the central Ohio county home to Columbus. Ortiz released the preliminary findings Wednesday in the Dec. 4 fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr. Ortiz said a final report won’t be available for at least three months. FBI investigators are reviewing the shooting of Goodson, whose family says he was holding a sandwich, not a gun. The state says it can’t investigate because police in Columbus waited three days to ask for the state to take over the case.