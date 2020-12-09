New Canton, Missouri city hall plans green lit

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Work is set to start on the new city hall in Canton, Missouri.

The city council approved plans late last week that the mayor said are about 60 years in the making.

Below you can see a rendering of what the work is expected to look like when complete.

Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said crews will make changes to the former Golden Ruler building, including extending it to the sidewalk, putting windows on the south and east sides, paving the parking lot and adding a clocktower on the corner of 4th and Lewis street.

What the corner looks like as of December 2020.

He said it's all to make things compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It will provide everything on one floor for our residents, whereas before we were having court and council meetings on the second floor with no elevator, so it was not ADA compliant, so this moves us forward towards that goal." said Mayor Phillips.

He said the project will cost about $718,000 barring any changes. The funds were approved through a package the city approved last year, Phillips says right now there are no plans to raise taxes for the project.

He said while they don't have an exact construction start date, they do plan to move in by Summer or early Fall.