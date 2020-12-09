Pike County prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Pike County is among 50 counties in Illinois that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first, due to its high death-rate-per- capita.

Officials at the Pike County Health Department said they got word Monday that they would be among the first counties to receive the vaccine. Ever since, they've been busy planning, as they said they could see dozens of vaccines here in Pike County, in the next week.

"We were shocked," Sharon Bargmann with the Pike County Health Department said.

There's an end possibly in sight, as the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Pike County, Illinois.

"We're going to get 40 at first, 40 doses," Bargmann said.

Upon arrival, Bargmann said those doses will head straight to Illini Community Hospital.

"The ones getting it first, in our very first shipment, will be hospital front line, direct-care individuals," Bargmann said.

She said she anticipates vaccinating everyone in "Phase 1-A" will take about a month.

"In that will be healthcare workers, physicians, respiratory therapists, public health, EMS and then we go from there," Bargmann said.

That phase also includes all residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Bargmann said once those groups are vaccinated, they'll start to look at a Phase 2.

"Possibly our law enforcement, so Illinois State Police, our jail and other healthcare workers that did not fall into the very first category," Bargmann said.

She said the vaccine will be optional. However, she said she will get vaccinated when her time comes and she urges everyone in the community to do the same.

"It's a huge step in being able to manage this global pandemic," Bargmann said. "That's the only way we're going to get this under control."

Officials said they will release information as they learn more about who can get vaccinated, when and how.

Officials said the vaccinations will be taken into long-term care and assisted living facilities, via a state program.

They said they are still planning how other groups will get the vaccine.

They are receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which will need to be administered within 5 days to keep it cold.