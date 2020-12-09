Pilot error cited in North Dakota plane crash that killed 3

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal investigators say pilot error most likely caused the 2018 crash of a medical plane in North Dakota that killed all three people on board. The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report attributed the Bismarck Air Medical crash in Morton County to “the pilot’s failure to maintain control of the airplane in dark night conditions.” It said that resulted in “an in-flight positive overload failure of the wings and the subsequent in-flight breakup of the airplane. Bismarck Air Medical pilot Todd Lasky, Metro Area Ambulance paramedic Chris Iverson and CHI St. Alexius Health nurse Bonnie Cook died in the crash.