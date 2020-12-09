Police: Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two other vehicles and shut down a portion of Interstate 35 in Kansas City for about two hours at the height of rush hour. Investigators say the crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-35 when the motorcyclist attempted to drive between a car and a box truck, hit both vehicles and was thrown from the bike. The motorcyclist was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. The motorcyclist’s name had not been released by Wednesday morning. Police said the crash forced the closure of a stretch of I-35 for more than hours.