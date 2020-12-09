Quincy Park Board moves forward with seeking proposals for privatization of marina

Plans to privatize the Art Keller Marina moved forward at a Quincy Park Board meeting Wednesday night.

They're now seeking proposals from private operators, Park Board members said a survey came back showing almost a third liked the idea, 57% were unsure, and 12% disliked the idea.

Park board members said they might look at dining with alcohol and gambling to make the opportunity more attractive.

Officials said there could be a decision by their January 20th meeting. Proposals are due by mid-January.

