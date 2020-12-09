Quincy Vets Home officials talk about what’s being done to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy Veterans Home officials said they're constantly working to protect your loved ones at the veterans home in COVID-19.

The question comes up amid an ongoing outbreak at the LaSalle, Illinois, Veterans Home where 32 residents have died since November after testing positive for COVID.

Officials said staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to it were still allowed to work at the LaSalle Veterans Home with the residents as part of emergency staffing issues.

Officials at the Quincy veterans home said that's the biggest difference, they have never had to resort to that, and now, they're planning for that worst-case scenario to try and avoid it.

"Although our staffing has been impacted. It has not put us in a crisis situation," said Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson, "we have not used any, any staff that test positive, nor exposed to a positive, have been working"

Culbertson said following protocol has always been critical during the whole pandemic.

He said part of that is reducing cross contamination.

"We have continued on without floating between our units, we do our best not to allow staff go from one unit to the other in an effort to protect each unit," said Culbertson.

He said they've also taken advantage of resources like infusion treatments in the community to keep cases under control and he said it doesn't end there.

"The second thing is probably the additional expertise or oversight that we're that we're getting. Today we have IDPH consultants on site looking at our policies and procedures," said Culbertson.

He said if they did face a crisis where they were short staffed, there are places they can go for help.

"Veterans affairs has offered [help], the federal USDVA has offered as well as IEMA," said Culbertson.

He's asking for family's patience, as he said they're hoping to find a way to have limited visitation soon.

"We hope to be through this, just before Christmas. We're doing our best to get through that," said Culbertson, adding that visitors are extremely limited, and only approved on an individual basis in dire circumstances at the time of this story.

Veterans home officials said what happens in the community regarding COVID-19 greatly affects the veterans home which is why they're being so limited with visitation as we're still in Tier 3 mitigations.