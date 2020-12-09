Skip to Content

Smith, Pitts, Moore head SEC receiving talent still playing

New
12:58 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

The Southeastern Conference still has some elite receivers despite an exodus of opt-outs, injuries and the NFL draft. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, along with his quarterback Mac Jones and Florida QB Kyle Trask. Gators tight end Kyle Pitts also has been a huge weapon. And Mississippi’s Elijah Moore leads the nation in receiving yards per game, one spot ahead of Smith. The impressive national rankings by SEC receivers are in spite of a number of the top targets like LSU’s JaMarr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. opting out and Alabama losing Jaylen Waddle to an ankle injury. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content