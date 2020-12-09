Smith, Pitts, Moore head SEC receiving talent still playing

The Southeastern Conference still has some elite receivers despite an exodus of opt-outs, injuries and the NFL draft. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate, along with his quarterback Mac Jones and Florida QB Kyle Trask. Gators tight end Kyle Pitts also has been a huge weapon. And Mississippi’s Elijah Moore leads the nation in receiving yards per game, one spot ahead of Smith. The impressive national rankings by SEC receivers are in spite of a number of the top targets like LSU’s JaMarr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. opting out and Alabama losing Jaylen Waddle to an ankle injury.