State of the art early learning center set to open in Brown County

MT. STERLING, ILL. (WGEM) -- For parents finding a safe and secure childcare close to their job and home is pretty important. Now residents in Brown County have a childcare option in their own backyard.

The Brown County Early Learning Center will house 80 infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

Jean Buckley is the President of the Tracy Family Foundation. She says pairing with the YMCA and spending almost 2 million on remodeling the building is a legacy to her mom and dad.

“Things that are so important to him and it’s all wrapped up in this facility. You know, when you think about Brown County, when you think about families, when you think about parents taking care of their children, and you think about education. It’s just so many things wrapped up that says mom and dad, and they would be so thrilled," Buckley said.

Connie Ward is the Director of the Learning Center. She said sending your child to daycare can be scary, but she's here to ease minds.

“Come in and take a tour. Once people talk to me they're like, 'yes I understand.' I understand how it works then I start building that relationship with them," Ward said.

Allison Koch has an 18-month old son who will attend in January. She said all the safety precautions made the decision simple.

“It eased my mind that I know he’s going to be safe. I know nothing's going to happen to him was helpful. But, along with that knowing, I can have more children and there’s going to be capacity for them here," Koch said.

Officials said the facility is set to open on January 21, 2021. If you would like a tour or register your child contact Connie Ward at (217) 773-5017.

RELATED: Construction moves along on Brown County early learning center