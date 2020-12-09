Stores in The District stay open late for Thankful Thursdays

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Late-night Christmas shopping is here thanks to the District.

The district kicked off Thankful Thursdays, a holiday shopping event where six stores stay open until 8:00 p.m. in December until Christmas.

Participating Retailers (so far):

Dame Hurdle & Co

Domestics, Etc.

Mane Therapie Salon & Spa

Popp'N on Maine

Shaker Hill

Three on Maine, a Pop-Up Boutique

Mackenzie Little is a Sales Associate/Popper at Popp'N on Maine. She said it gives the community a chance to shop small, even after work.

“Mean we get to stay open later kind of allowing people that don’t get off work right at five or six o’clock. To kind of come in and do their holiday shopping give them a little more time to accommodate for their holiday needs," Little said.

Little said it's also an opportunity to see new faces.

“Kind of hoping that with the extended hours people are coming out you know shopping local. Us as small businesses it gives us the opportunity to kind of bring in a little more cash flow. And also get the word out about our product as well. Especially with COVID this year you know kind of helping all the small businesses all the little bit helps," Little said.

The next Thankful Thursday will take place December 10th and December 17th.