Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arguments over mask requirements have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed at a safe remove from the pandemic. Public health officials in Boise, Idaho, were about to vote on a four-county mask mandate but ended the meeting Tuesday evening because of fears for their safety amid anti-mask protests outside the building and at some of their homes. Health officials in California’s Sacramento County also suspended a meeting after protesters pounded on the chamber doors.