The Calendar Says December?

Warm temps again Thursday, some 15 to 20+ degrees above normal in fact. Highs are forecast in the upper 50s to low 60s with lots of sunshine. We have been tracking what looks like a fairly potent storm system that will bring rain during the day on Friday, and continuing through sometime Saturday. The rain could mix with or change to snow Friday night and Saturday across parts for Scotland and Clark counties as well as Lee county in Iowa. However little if any accumulation is expected at this time. The forecast models have been pretty consistent with the track of the storm but there still remains some uncertainty how much moisture will be left when air sufficiently cold for snow changeover slides in on the backside. Stay tuned for later updates. Temperatures will also be turning cooler, especially Saturday through Monday morning.

