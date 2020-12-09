Turkey’s Erdogan brushes off EU sanctions threat

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has brushed off possible European Union sanctions against Turkey, saying they would not affect his country. Speaking to reporters before departing for a visit to Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Erdogan also accused the EU of acting “dishonestly” toward Turkey and failing to keep its promises. Erdogan’s comments came ahead of a meeting in Brussels where EU leaders are scheduled to address Turkey’s missions to explore gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus, and could decide to impose sanctions on Turkey. Meanwhile, Erdogan described U.S. threats of sanctions toward Turkey over its decision to purchase a Russian-made air defense system as “unbefitting” and hopes to discuss the issue with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.