UK Home Secretary meets with exiled Hong Kong activist

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Home Secretary has met with exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law to discuss the situation in the Chinese territory as well as new British immigration policies intended to help people wishing to leave the city amid concerns about Beijing’s tightening grip. Priti Patel was the first British Cabinet minister to meet with Law, who fled his hometown before a warrant for his arrest was issued by Beijing. She said Wednesday that Britain will “stand by the people of Hong Kong and keep our promise to protect and uphold their freedoms.” Britain announced in July that it would offer a special route to citizenship for up to 3 million Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in the former British colony.