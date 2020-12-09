UK prosecutors charge 4 over toppling of slave trader statue

LONDON (AP) — Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader and public benefactor in the city of Bristol. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said Wednesday that Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and 21-year-old Sage Willoughby are due in court Jan. 25 for an initial hearing. The statue of Edward Colston was pulled from its plinth in the southwest England city during an anti-racism protest in June and dumped in Bristol harbor. Its felling was part of protests in several countries against racism and slavery, sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.