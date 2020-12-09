Utility bill payment assistance to families struggling due to COVID-19

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Two Rivers Regional Council officials say they've helped close to two-thousand families this year with utility assistance.

Two Rivers Regional Council Community Services Director Becky Pruden says many energy companies, like Ameren, won't cut off utilities for families struggling to pay their bills because of the pandemic.

Normally this help is only available during the winter months, but Ameren is also offering a deferred payment program to people affected by COVID.

Their deadline to enroll is January 31st.

Pruden says there are ways they can help you get back on track.

"So, people that are getting disconnected notices they need to call us and even if they're not getting a disconnected notice they still need to call us and get an application taken and let us get that processed prior to anything like that happening," Pruden said.

There's also programs, like LIHEAP, which can help you pay your bill during the winter months.

Pruden says this assistance goes for residents with natural gas, propane, and electric.

She says you need to provide you social security number, gross income from the last 30 days and your current bill statement.

She says call 217-224-8171 to make an appointment if you need help.