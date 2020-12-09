WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 8) Palmyra Head Basketball Coach Ryan Wood Has the Panthers Ready To Go At The Monroe City Tournament And Rushville-Industry’s Nick Seaver Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Carl Sandburg College

The (1-0) Palmyra Panthers will make the trip to Monroe County this evening to face Mark Twain High on the prep hardwood. PHS head coach Ryan Wood took timeout to offer a scouting report on his squads opening game at the Monroe City Tournament with WGEM's Garrett Tiehes.

Several other Tri-State prep basketball teams will also be in action this evening. We'll take a look at a few we'll be watching closely on Tuesday as the 2020-21 season on the hardwood starts to pick up steam in both Missouri and Iowa.

Also at Rushville-Industry High School earlier today, one senior returned to school for a very special reason, despite the fact that the building was closed to students due to COVID-19 heath and safety protocols.

We'll have details regarding Nick Seaver's very unique afternoon at RIHS, and why he'll being looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life when next fall rolls around in the "Land Of Lincoln." We'll have the story.