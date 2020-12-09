Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 8) Palmyra Head Basketball Coach Ryan Wood Has the Panthers Ready To Go At The Monroe City Tournament And Rushville-Industry’s Nick Seaver Signs A National Letter Of Intent With Carl Sandburg College

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:17 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

The (1-0) Palmyra Panthers will make the trip to Monroe County this evening to face Mark Twain High on the prep hardwood. PHS head coach Ryan Wood took timeout to offer a scouting report on his squads opening game at the Monroe City Tournament with WGEM's Garrett Tiehes.

Several other Tri-State prep basketball teams will also be in action this evening. We'll take a look at a few we'll be watching closely on Tuesday as the 2020-21 season on the hardwood starts to pick up steam in both Missouri and Iowa.

Also at Rushville-Industry High School earlier today, one senior returned to school for a very special reason, despite the fact that the building was closed to students due to COVID-19 heath and safety protocols.

We'll have details regarding Nick Seaver's very unique afternoon at RIHS, and why he'll being looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life when next fall rolls around in the "Land Of Lincoln." We'll have the story.

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

More Stories

Skip to content