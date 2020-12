WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 8) Palmyra Panthers Open Up With 2 Victories At Monroe City Tournament And The Keokuk Chiefs Win Their Season Opener In The Hawkeye State

High School Basketball (Tuesday)

96th Annual Monroe City Tournament

Day 2

Girls

Paris 46

Palmyra 48

Boys

Mark Twain 24

Palmyra 61

PHS: Panthers Now (2-0) **Abe Haerr (20 Points)

South Shelby 50

Van-Far 52

SSHS: Cardinals Now (1-2) On The Season

VF: D.J. Long (19 Points)

Regular Season (Boys)

Clark County 24

Kirksville 61

CCHS Now (2-3) **Indians Next Game Thursday At Canton

Iowa High School Basketball

Mediapolis 36

Keokuk 62

Holy Trinity Catholic 64

Van Buren 40

Central Lee 53

Danville 47

Girls

Central Lee 76

Danville 48

CLHS: Mya Merschman (42 Points)

Note: Mya Had 26 At Halftime

Central Lee Lady Hawks Now (2-2)

Holy Trinity Catholic 46

Van Buren 50

HTC: Racquel Schneider (13 Points)

Iowa High School Wrestling (Tuesday)

Fort Madison (FOMA) 51.0 Wapello (WAPE) 21.0

Fort Madison (FOMA) 66.0 Mediapolis (MEDI) 9.0

College Basketball

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Iowa City

(3) Iowa 93

(16) North Carolina 80

Iowa: Luka Garza: 16 Pts/14 Rebs/4 Blocks

Hawkeyes Hit (17) 3-Pointers vs. UNC/ Iowa Now (4-0) On The Season

(6) Fighting Illini

(10) Duke

Illinois Now (4-1) On The Season