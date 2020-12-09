Wolfe lifts Lipscomb over SE Missouri 80-74 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Wolfe scored 21 of his a career-high 26 points as in the second half and overtime and Lipscomb topped Southeast Missouri 80-74 in OT. Wolfe drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime at 63-63 and converted 12 of 14 foul shots, eight din the last six minutes of regulation and four in OT. Greg Jones added 17 points for Lipscomb, which ended its four-game losing streak — including a loss to Southeast Missouri on Monday. Chris Harris had 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Redhawks. DQ Nicholas added 17 points.