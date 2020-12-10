100% Chance of Rain

Clouds will be on the increase before rain moves in over the Tri-States. Cloud cover develops early Friday from the west and moves east. The much needed rain will develop in the southwest and move to the northeast on Friday and continue into Saturday for the entire area. Light to moderate rain is will continue through Friday night and possibly into early Saturday morning. Total amounts of 3/4's of an inch to one and a quarter inch are forecast, which should provide some beneficial moisture to the area. The precipitation may briefly mix with snow before ending in northeast Missouri but no accumulations or impacts are expected.

