4 people now charged in deaths of SW Missouri couple

WILLARD, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors in southwestern Missouri have charged four people in connection with the November shooting deaths of a couple. Greene County’s prosecutor announced the charges Wednesday. Alex Chute and his fiancee, Brianna Sproul, were found dead Nov. 14 in Willard. Court documents accused Chute’s ex-wife, Theresa Cox, of planning the killings and enlisting the others to help. Police allege that Duncan Bogle shot the couple. Cox allegedly had Matthew Plumb provide an alibi and dispose of the gun. A relative of Plumb’s, Therin Plumb, is accused of helping get rid of the gun. Cox, Bogle and Matthew Plumb face first-degree murder and other charges. Therin Plumb is charged with evidence tampering.