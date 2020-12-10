Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots. Rookie Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, and Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown in the Rams’ first meeting with New England since their embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl in February 2019. Cam Newton passed for 119 yards before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. The change did nothing for the Patriots, who endangered their push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only their second loss in six games.