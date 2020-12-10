Another Warm December Day

It's another mild December start this Thursday morning as temperatures are in the upper 20s for Macomb, while the rest of the Tri-States are in the 30s. During the morning, we will have some passing clouds as well, but we'll see some nice sunshine later in the day. As we go through the day winds will shift from the west/northwest to the south. This will allow for warm air advection which will enable daytime highs to reach into the low 60s again. Which is about 20-25 degrees above the normal highs for this time of year. In fact, we'll be getting close to the record of 63 which was set in 1979. Heading through Thursday night, clouds will start to build into the area head of our next weather system. Lows will be mild again, in the mid to upper 30s.

By Friday morning, we'll be cloudy. Rain will start to develop in Missouri during the morning hours. The rain will then spread eastward moving into the rest of the Tri-States. The rain is expected to be widespread impacting the entire Tri-States. Due to the clouds and rain, it will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s. The rain showers will continue into Friday evening and night.

Heading into Saturday the big question will be, will we see a rain/snow mix or even just some snow? Right now, models continue to show the chance of a wintry mix over mainly the northern and northwestern tier of the Tri-States. The best chance of accumulating snow is currently to our north. This is an evolving forecast though so be sure to check back later for an update.