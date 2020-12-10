AP source: Emanuel’s Cabinet prospects increasingly unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rahm Emanuel’s chances of landing a top Cabinet post in the Biden administration appear increasingly unlikely. The former Chicago mayor has emerged as a source of controversy for President-elect Joe Biden, who had been considering him for transportation secretary. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The person says Emanuel’s chance appeared to slip after progressive and civil rights leaders criticized the prospect of nominating him over his handling of the the police shooting death of Laquan McDonald. Other candidates being considered for America’s top transportation post include New York City transit chief and former Federal Railroad Administrator Sarah Feinberg and ex-New York City transportation commissioner Polly Trottenberg.