Ball State squares off against Illinois St.

Illinois State (2-2) vs. Ball State (2-2)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State goes up against Illinois State in an early season matchup. Illinois State came up short in a 76-65 game at Murray State on Saturday. Ball State is coming off a 79-70 overtime win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The explosive K.J. Walton has averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cardinals. Ishmael El-Amin is also a primary contributor, accounting for 16.3 points and two steals per game. The Redbirds are led by Antonio Reeves, who is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: El-Amin has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Ball State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redbirds have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Illinois State has assists on 76 of 126 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Cardinals have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

