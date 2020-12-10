Bethlehem Star will be visible for the first time in 800 years

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) -- You will likely be able to witness what's known to some as the Bethlehem star or Christmas star this year.

Astronomers say both Jupiter and Saturn will appear almost like one from earth's view on December 21st.

It happens every 20 years, but the last time Jupiter and Saturn were this close together, and actually visible from the earth was the year 1226.

Robert Sadler, a professor of natural science at Culver-Stockton college said this year, it happens on December 21st, the first day of winter.

"It's a conjunction in the sky of planets Jupiter and Saturn. Now, these planets are about 400 million miles apart we'd have to measure the distance. But from our line of sight they appear like they're together in the sky," Sadler said.

To view the star, Sadler said it's best to look close to the horizon in the western sky.

You can find the pair near the moon just after sunset between December 16th and Christmas Day.

The next chance at seeing the two this close together is in 2080.