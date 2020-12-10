Big Ten West clinched, Northwestern eyes win over Illinois

Northwestern is back on top of the Big Ten West after going from winning the division in 2018 to finishing at the bottom last season and will face Ohio State in the conference championship game. The Wildcats secured their second trip to Indianapolis in three years last week because of league rules stating how many games must be played to be eligible. That number was three for Northwestern to clinch the division and Wisconsin to be eliminated from contention. The Wildcats are coming off an unexpected bye after Minnesota canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.