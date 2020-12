The WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz wrapped up on Thursday night in Quincy on what will be a year to remember.

Community donations helped set a new bar for the Bucket Blitz, smashing the original $30,000 goal.

In all, $60,400 was raised, which is a record for the event in its 36th year.

All of the money raised will go toward the Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign, which helps fund the organization's program throughout the year.