CBS White House reporter Weijia Jiang is writing a memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang is working on a memoir about her experiences as a Chinese American. One Signal Publishers announced Thursday that Jiang’s “Other” would come out in Spring 2022. Jiang says in a statement that she wanted to tell of how often she has felt apart from where she lives and works whether as the rare Chinese American in the rural West Virginia community of her childhood or in covering President Donald Trump as a journalist. One Signal Publishers is a Simon & Schuster imprint. Jiang has been a White House reporter since 2018 and has clashed several times with Trump.