Chicago auto parts warehouse engulfed in flames

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that completely engulfed an auto parts warehouse on the city’s West Side. There were no reports of injuries and a cause of the fire in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood hasn’t been determined. The fire department has initiated a Level 1 Hazardous Materials response. A fire department spokesman says the roof of the building has collapsed and it is likely the building will ultimately be demolished.