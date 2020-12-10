Chiefs’ offense keeps seeing red when it reaches red zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs, with their star quarterback and seemingly endless playmakers around him, should rightfully feel good about their chances of scoring a touchdown whenever they get their hands on the ball. Unless they get it in the red zone. That make-or-break 20 yards closest to the opposing goal line has had the Chiefs seeing red all season, their inability to stuff the ball in the end zone becoming a significant point of concern as they head down the stretch.