Chris Hillman’s musical life from Byrds to Burritos and more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As a founding member of the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers, and one of the architects of country-rock and folk-rock, Chris Hillman has sometimes been called one of rock’s well-kept secrets. Now Hillman, who co-wrote the rock anthem, “So You Want to Be a Rock and Roll Star,” and worked with many of rock’s best known performers, is stepping back into the spotlight. He’s just published “Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother and Beyond,” revealing what it was like rising to rock ‘n’ fame in the ’60s and the triumphs and tragedy that he witnessed.