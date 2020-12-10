CONCACAF to launch Women’s Nations League as Cup qualifying

MIAMI (AP) — A Women’s Nations League will be launched next year in North and Central America and the Caribbean that will serve as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, and the United States and Canada will have byes until the event’s first championship round in July 2022. CONCACAF said the defending world champion United States and Canada will join six group winners in the final round. The teams will be split into two groups of four at a central location, and after a single round-robin each group winner will advance. FIFA hasn’t said how many teams from each region will advance to the expanded 24-nation World Cup. The World Cup is to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 10 to Aug. 20.