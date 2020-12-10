Despite Trump’s venting and threats, Biden’s win is sealed

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump continues to press his argument that the vote was rigged against him, the machinery of government and democracy is moving inexorably toward Joe Biden’s presidency. As a judge put it this week, “this ship has sailed.” Trump has refused to recognize that fact and vows to press on with his challenges. But Biden is firmly on track to become president Jan. 20, after having won a decisive majority of the electoral vote. In dozens of cases heard by courts, no systemic fraud or even consequential error has been established.