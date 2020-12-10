Dutch intelligence says it’s uncovered 2 Russian spies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch intelligence agency says it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands’ science and technology sector. The development is likely to further strain tense relations between the two countries. The General Intelligence and Security Service said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. “Both intelligence officers have been declared persona non grata by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Dutch agency said. “Consequently they are no longer allowed to work as diplomats in the Netherlands, and they will have to leave the country forthwith.”