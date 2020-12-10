Final day of WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Thursday is the final day of the WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz in Quincy.

Your last minute donations could help fund programs that help people here in the community over the next year.

Officials with the Quincy Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope program said they provide some of the same help as other Salvation army services, like help with food and housing. T

hey also go a step further to make sure participants are able to succeed.

The program offers hands-on help through resources like meetings with advisors and keeping track of achievements as clients progress, helping with daycare, health services and other needs.

Parents with at least one kid under the age of 18 can qualify for the program.

Officials said they’ve had even more people reaching out to the program for help since the start of the pandemic.

The program is asking for donations like gently used cribs and children's beds, as wells as diapers, clothes, books and toys.

If you're interested in getting help from the Pathway of Hope Program in Quincy: You can call 217-231-5719.