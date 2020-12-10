Focus is on QB choice as Trubisky, Bears host Watson, Texans

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bears’ decision to draft Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick in 2017 is getting even more attention than usual in Chicago. That’s because Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans visit on Sunday. General manager Ryan Pace’s move to take Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Watson remains a sore spot with the Bears struggling and their once-prized quarterback regressing the past two years. The Bears (5-7) are on a six-game losing streak, their worst since the 2002 team tied a franchise record by dropping eight in a row.