Former Trenton police officer charged with statutory rape

TRENTON, Mo. (AP) — A former north central Missouri police officer has been charged with statutory rape. Twenty-five-year-old Mike Wilson, a former officer with the Trenton police department, was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bond in the Grundy County Jail. Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross said Wilson had been fired after working for the department since July 2018. Wilson had also been investigated for sending messaging a minor on Snapchat. Ross declined to say if that minor was connected to the statutory rape case. Online court records do not identify an attorney to speak for Wilson. Trenton is about 94 miles northeast of Kansas City.