Health officials report COVID-19 outbreak at Macomb Heartland Health Care Center

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The McDonough County Health Department (MCHD) reported a reoccurring outbreak of COVID-19 at Heartland in Macomb on Thursday.

MCHD stated there are currently two confirmed test-positive cases of COVID-19 related to Heartland.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) defines an outbreak at a residential congregate setting as one or more laboratory confirmed positive cases along with others that are ill with symptoms or two laboratory confirmed positive cases.

MCHD stated it is working with Heartland to provide guidance and to mitigate this situation.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols have been implemented and public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the positive cases in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

MCHD stated due to Federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on these cases is prohibited.

According to MCHD Heartland has taken many actions to slow the spread of the virus including direction and guidance from IDPH and MCHD, including but not limited to: testing residents and staff for COVID-19, increased environmental disinfection, staff in-service trainings, exclusion of ill staff, increased handwashing, visitor restrictions and cancellation of group activities. IDPH, MCHD and the facility will continue to work together in managing this outbreak.