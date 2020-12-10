Hundreds of Chicago firefighters battle warehouse fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters battled a fire on Chicago’s West Side that engulfed an auto parts warehouse. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt says crews were called Thursday morning to flames shooting through the roof of Best Value Auto Body Supply. The fire sent billows of black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 250 firefighters and 90 engines and trucks responded to the fire, which was reported before 9 a.m. and was considered a hazardous materials incident due to the material inside the building. No injuries were reported. The building most likely will be demolished.