Illinois public health director: ‘I do believe in vaccines’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — As Illinois prepares to receive the first doses of vaccine to combat the coronavirus pandemic, state officials are urging residents to take the shots when they become available. The Pfizer vaccine entered its final stages of federal approval Thursday. The state’s public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said she trusts the vaccine and will take it when it’s her turn. A survey this week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed up to one-half of U.S. respondents are wary of the vaccine.