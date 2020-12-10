Italy puts 4 Egyptians under investigation in torture death

ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors say they have formally put three members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. Rome Prosecutor Michele Prestipino on Thursday told a special parliamentary commission session on the slaying of Giulio Regeni that the criminal probe was formally closed earlier in the day. He said four suspects were being investigated for alleged kidnapping and one of them also was being investigated for aggravated injury and aggravated murder. The investigation against another member of Egypt’s national security force was shelved for insufficient proof.