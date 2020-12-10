Justice Department studies Kansas City’s contract practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it is investigating whether Kansas City’s public contracting and procurement practices are discriminatory. The department said in a news release Wednesday the city’s practice of setting aside about 30% of its public contract funds for minority or female contractors might violate anti-discrimination protections. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded that President Donald Trump’s administration has investigated several affirmative action policies. He said studies have shown small businesses owned by minorities and women received significantly fewer contracts and funding than would be expected in the area. Lucas also said the city will continue to work to remedy discrimination in contracting and procurement.