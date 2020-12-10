Kansas officials ID driver killed in fiery FedEx truck crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified the driver of a FedEx semitrailer killed when the truck sailed over the side of a suburban Kansas City, Kansas, highway bridge, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Christian Harris, of Liberty, Missouri, died in the early Wednesday morning crash. Investigators say the crash happened when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe. The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.