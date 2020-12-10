Man in US custody faces murder charges in 1999 slaying

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — A suspect in the 1999 stabbing death of a flight attendant in suburban Chicago has been returned to the U.S. from Mexico to face charges. Authorities announced Thursday 46-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Mena was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the Des Plaines Police Department. He is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Young Kavila. She was discovered Nov. 30, 1999, by her roommate in the kitchen of their apartment. Rodriguez-Mena, who lived near the women, fled to Mexico the next day. He became a suspect in 2007, when relatives said he boasted of the murder.